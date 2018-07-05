Spokesman-Review Holds Local Events, Engages Existing Readers

Today’s audiences want, need, expect, and even crave to be part of the action.

And they don’t have to act like that tool who climbed on stage before the Broadway play “Hand to God” to charge his phone to get their experiential fix.

The Spokesman-Review dipped its institutional 135-year-old toes into the event pool earlier this year to please audience segments we already own with new and get-your-hands-on-it content.