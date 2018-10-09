Sports Journalists Battle for Relevancy
When Washington Post sports reporter Kent Babb traveled to Oakland, Calif., to report a feature story on Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch during the summer of 2017, Babb knew that convincing Lynch to cooperate would be a tough sell.
Lynch, who nicknamed himself “Beast Mode” for his bruising running style, had for years been crafting a public persona built on mystery and mercurial interactions with the mainstream media.
