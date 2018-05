In his 1957 classic An Economic Theory of Democracy, Anthony Downs wrote that there were only four types of information: production information, consumption information, entertainment information, and political information. Production information helps you make smarter business decisions; if you’re a stockbroker, The Wall Street Journal is production information for you.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/sports-media-just-got-a-big-business-model-subsidy-from-the-supreme-court/