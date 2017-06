Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/sports-publisher-givemesport-built-a-tech-platform-to-facebook-proof-its-audience/

Online sports publisher GiveMeSport prides itself on how quickly it can adapt to Facebook’s algorithm changes. The U.K.-based publisher has built its own tech platform to teach its writers the best social tactics — a strategy it hopes to build on since it was acquired by Canada-based AI firm Breaking Data in December.