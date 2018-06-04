Spurned by Facebook’s News Feed, Guatemala’s Nómada Prepares For a More Independent Future

When Facebook announced the News Feed changes affecting publishers worldwide — slicing the percentage of page content shown on users’ feeds, and cutting publishers’ Facebook reach in the process — several news groups were not surprised. The wake-up call for publishers in Bolivia, Cambodia, Guatemala, Serbia, Slovakia, and Sri Lanka had come last fall with the explore test, when the company ran an experiment that moved page posts to a separate “Explore” News Feed altogether.

