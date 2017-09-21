St. Louis Post-Dispatch Demands Charges Be Dropped Against Reporter Covering Protest

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Wednesday condemned the “inappropriate and highly disturbing” arrest of one of its journalists on Sunday during a mass arrest by St. Louis police officers, and demanded that the city drop charges against him.

In a letter to Mayor Lyda Krewson, Acting Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole, City Counselor Julian Bush and Deputy City Counselor Michael Garvin, a lawyer for the newspaper also demanded that the city implement protocols to prevent “any recurrence of arrests of journalists who are covering these important events and who are engaged in no criminal activity whatsoever.”