Stat is Publishing a Print Section in Sunday’s Boston Globe — And It Might Be Coming to a Paper Near You
Last month, Stat, the health and life science news site, published a story about insect detectives: entomologists who encounter people who falsely believe that their homes or bodies are infested by bugs.
The story received a fair amount of attention when it was originally published online, but this Sunday a whole new audience will be exposed to the story by Stat reporter Eric Boodman.Read More