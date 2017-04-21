News Newsletter News 

Stat is Publishing a Print Section in Sunday’s Boston Globe — And It Might Be Coming to a Paper Near You

Joseph Lichterman | Nieman LabApril 21, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/stat-is-publishing-a-print-section-in-sundays-boston-globe-and-it-might-be-coming-to-a-paper-near-you/
Twitter
LinkedIn

Last month, Stat, the health and life science news site, published a story about insect detectives: entomologists who encounter people who falsely believe that their homes or bodies are infested by bugs.

The story received a fair amount of attention when it was originally published online, but this Sunday a whole new audience will be exposed to the story by Stat reporter Eric Boodman.

Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *