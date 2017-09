StoryCorps was founded in 2003 with a belief that everyone’s story matters. By giving people the opportunity to share their wisdom and life experiences with their friends, families, communities and the public at large we are honoring the humanity in each of us and preserving vital pieces of our shared history for future generations.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/storycorps-gets-600000-in-new-funding-from-the-knight-foundation/