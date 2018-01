Americans are relying less on television for their news. Just 50% of U.S. adults now get news regularly from television, down from 57% a year prior in early 2016. But that audience drain varies across the three television sectors: local, network and cable. Local TV has experienced the greatest decline but still garners the largest audience of the three, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/study-americans-are-relying-less-on-television-news/