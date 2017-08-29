Study: Helping Readers Tell the Difference Between News and Opinion
One possible explanation for declining trust in news organizations is blurry lines between news and opinion. If someone doesn’t like a commentator’s stance on particular issues, that could color how they look at everything else that news organization does. Plus, research by API shows that people are finding it difficult to tell the difference between news and opinion: 32% of Americans find it difficult to distinguish news from opinion in the media.
2 thoughts on “Study: Helping Readers Tell the Difference Between News and Opinion”
you got close, but not close enough … yes, today’s practitioners of our trade are telling their readers (listeners, viewers) their own views, saying this is news, and yes, the audiences are smart enough to know the difference between reporters and journalists … you seem not to know it: reporters cover news, journalists think they are the news … so, the idea that you would be enlightening the audience so they can see the difference is just another version of what is known as nanny-statism … just leave opinions on opinion pages, clearly marked, and keep the rest as straightforward news … of course, if yours is a grant-based research project, too bad, as common sense takes over, but if you learn to talk TO people, and not AT people, you’ll be half-way there … why half-way? because you had managed to lose most of your credibility, and it doesn’t seem you are going to earn it back any time soon … especially not if you continue spouting drivel like this …
I DO NOT require education provided by so-called “reporters,” journalists and editors. I had always been hoping for getting news – which had not been forthcoming. And exactly because I can tell the difference between the news and opinion, I simply ignore the dysfunctional mainstream media (and am amazed by their self-proclaimed elitist arrogance and ignorance).