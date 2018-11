Newsroom employees are more likely to be white and male than U.S. workers overall. There are signs, though, of a turning tide: Younger newsroom employees show greater racial, ethnic and gender diversity than their older colleagues, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/study-newsroom-employees-are-less-diverse-than-u-s-workers-overall/