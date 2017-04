Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/study-political-native-advertising-can-be-a-mine-field-for-publishers/

Journalism is in dire need of income these days. The crisis of the business model is caused by a fragmentation of both audience and content as well as competition from companies like Facebook and Google.

As native advertising is maturing and is increasing in popularity, newsrooms are finding new sources of revenue. This is a positive development.