Study: Successful Online Local News Outlets Often Located in Wealthy Communities

Tara George and Sarah Stonbely | PoynterOctober 11, 2018

More than a decade into the rise of the hyperlocal news website, conventional wisdom dictates that advertising alone will no longer pay the bills and digital local news publishers must diversify their revenue streams to survive.

While memberships and subscriptions are increasingly important revenue streams, our new study finds that local news entrepreneurs who are thriving–and the not-so-successful ones, too–still rely heavily on advertising as their main source of income.

