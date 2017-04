Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/study-why-publishers-need-to-approach-native-advertising-with-caution/

In late February, the academic journal Digital Journalism published findings from a new study on audience reactions to native advertising.

The article, “Saving Media or Trading on Trust?” by Michelle A. Amazeen and Ashley R. Muddiman, offers some sobering insights for publishers active in the native space.