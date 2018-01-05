Suicide by News Subjects Shouldn’t Be Pinned on Media, Experts Say

The investigative profile of preacher-turned-politician Dan Johnson was devastating.

Johnson called himself the Pope, and in a five-day series called The Pope’s Long Con based on a seven-month investigation and more than 100 interviews, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting described how Johnson, a recently elected Republican state lawmaker, had lied about his background, burned his car—and possibly his church—for insurance money, and allegedly molested a 17-year-old girl during a sleepover.