Sullivan: A Journalist’s Conscience Leads Her to Reveal Her Source to the FBI. Here’s Why.
It’s pretty much an inviolable rule of journalism: Protect your sources.
Reporters have gone to jail to keep that covenant.
But Marcy Wheeler, who writes a well-regarded national security blog, not only revealed a source — she did so to the FBI, eventually becoming a witness in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of President Trump’s possible connections to Russia.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: