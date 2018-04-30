Sullivan: For the Sake of Journalism, Stop the White House Correspondents’ Dinner
The 2018 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner should be the last.
It never has been a particularly good idea for journalists to don their fanciest clothes and cozy up to the people they cover, alongside Hollywood celebrities who have ventured to wonky Washington to join the fun.
But in the current era, it’s become close to suicidal for the press’s credibility.
Read More
Like & Share E&P:
2 thoughts on “Sullivan: For the Sake of Journalism, Stop the White House Correspondents’ Dinner”
Just a little more like that and everyone one will gravitate elsewhere. These are professionals?
Politics aside for a moment this gala was gut-wrenching to watch. This was a filthy, deplorable and crass demonstration of hatred disguised as comedy. I feel bad for the numerous media professionals and journalists who attended this gala expecting something entirely different than what they got.