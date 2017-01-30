Sullivan: Here’s How the Media Can Regain the Public’s Trust

Like & Share E&P:

Journalism, according to the renowned media scholar and historian Sean Hannity, is dead.

Of course, the Fox News host and Donald Trump disciple also described White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s opening-day debacle as “awesome.”

No, journalism is far from dead — as anybody who has followed the investigative reporting of The Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold, for one, can attest — but it sure has taken a number of body blows. And some are self-inflicted.