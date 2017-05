Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/sullivan-how-the-chaotic-trump-news-cycle-confuses-and-misinforms-the-public/

Journalism has been called the first rough draft of history, but last week it felt more like an adrenaline-fueled doodle on Snapchat — scribbled in one frantic instant only to disappear the next.

The media world was blown off its axis as President Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey on Tuesday, unleashing a hurricane of assertions, counterclaims, obfuscations and threats.