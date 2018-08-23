Sullivan: This is the Moment All of Trump’s Anti-Media Rhetoric Has Been Working Toward

Don’t believe your eyes and ears. Believe only me.

That has been President Trump’s message to the public for the past two years, pounded in without a break: The press is the enemy. The news is fake.

In raucous campaign rallies, in lie-filled Fox News interviews, through dissembling surrogates such as Kellyanne Conway and Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump has done his best to prepare the ground for a moment like Tuesday afternoon.