Sullivan: This is the Moment All of Trump’s Anti-Media Rhetoric Has Been Working Toward

Margaret Sullivan | Washington PostAugust 23, 2018

Don’t believe your eyes and ears. Believe only me.

That has been President Trump’s message to the public for the past two years, pounded in without a break: The press is the enemy. The news is fake.

In raucous campaign rallies, in lie-filled Fox News interviews, through dissembling surrogates such as Kellyanne Conway and Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump has done his best to prepare the ground for a moment like Tuesday afternoon.

