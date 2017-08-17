Sullivan: This Week Should Put the Nail in the Coffin For ‘Both Sides’ Journalism
He’s the false-equivalency president.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, the national news media’s misguided sense of fairness helped equate the serious flaws of Hillary Clinton with the disqualifying evils of Donald Trump.Read More
One thought on “Sullivan: This Week Should Put the Nail in the Coffin For ‘Both Sides’ Journalism”
“Both sides” journalism is fast and easy. Get a he said and a she said and you’re good to go. Wrong. The media has huge power and has not used it responsibly for decades. I’m a journalist and have never bowed to that idea that one side must get equal time with another side. That’s why your president got elected, that’s why climate change deniers are some of the loudest voices, that’s why violent acts are perpetrated for publicity. I’m not going to give equal space to uninformed people with stupid ideas. That isn’t objectivity. That’s called not knowing your subject matter, not doing sufficient research and not checking facts with knowledgeable experts. Also called laziness.