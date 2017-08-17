Sullivan: This Week Should Put the Nail in the Coffin For ‘Both Sides’ Journalism

Like & Share E&P:

He’s the false-equivalency president.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, the national news media’s misguided sense of fairness helped equate the serious flaws of Hillary Clinton with the disqualifying evils of Donald Trump.