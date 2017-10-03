Sun Newspapers, Bluffton/Hilton Head SC Sold to Local Media Professional

Frazier, the owner of Coastal Fun Info LLC, publishers of The Bluffton Sun, The Hilton Head Sun and The Sun City Sun (S.C.) community newspapers – their digital platforms – and serving one of the fastest and most dynamic markets in the country, has announced the sale of those properties to Kevin Aylmer, president of Lowcountry Local Media.

Aylmer is a Bluffton resident with extensive experience in the newspaper and digital industry. He has spent his career in the newspaper and digital publishing field, holding publisher and senior management positions in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois. He was formerly CEO of Trinity Holdings, Inc. and has spent the past 15 years working with print media to bring digital media products to markets across the United States.

Frazier was represented in the sale by David Slavin, Senior Associate of W.B. Grimes and Co.

Frazier, who has owned the papers since 2006, said, “Although I thoroughly enjoy my work in our communities, and with all of my associates and clients, after 50 years in the business it is time for me to slow down a bit. “I am fortunate to have found Kevin, such an experienced local individual, to continue growing the company into the future. I look forward to working with him as we move ahead in the vibrant communities of Bluffton, Hilton Head and beyond,” Frazier said. Frazier will remain with the company as sales director.

Aylmer, who has lived in Bluffton for seven years with his wife, Megan, said, “I am pleased for the opportunity to uphold the tradition of providing local news and information that has been the cornerstone of these fine publications. “I look forward to working with B.J. and the staff, to help ensure that residents of the Bluffton and Hilton Head area continue to receive timely information about our communities, our advertisers, and our residents,” Aylmer said.