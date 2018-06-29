Survey Reveals Rampant Sexual Harassment in UK Media and Advertising
For all the talk of equal opportunities and diversity targets in media and advertising workplaces, sexual harassment remains woefully prolific.
In the U.K. alone, 1 in 5 women between 18 and 24 years old has been sexually harassed within the first few years of working in the media and advertising industries, as well as 5 percent of men in the same age group, according to a survey of 3,500 U.K. respondents who work in media and advertising, published today.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: