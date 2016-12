Like & Share E&P:

The shift of media, news and sports eyeballs from print to desktop computers to smartphones – and finally, into mobile apps sitting on those same smartphones – has begged an inevitable question: just how satisfied are consumers with receiving the lion’s share of their news and sports content within mobile apps?