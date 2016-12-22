Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/swisher-in-2017-journalists-have-to-be-tougher-on-everybody/

For the penultimate Recode Media with Peter Kafka of 2016, we did something a little different: Kafka put the boss — Recode co-founder and executive editor Kara Swisher — in the hot seat.

Swisher discussed writing about the consumer internet at its inception, making the jump from newspapers to blogs, and why she and Recode co-founder Walt Mossberg sold the company to Vox Media. But she also critiqued how journalists at Vox and everywhere need to change in the era of Trump and “post-truth” politics.