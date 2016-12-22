Swisher: In 2017, Journalists ‘Have to be Tougher on Everybody.’
Like & Share E&P:
For the penultimate Recode Media with Peter Kafka of 2016, we did something a little different: Kafka put the boss — Recode co-founder and executive editor Kara Swisher — in the hot seat.
Swisher discussed writing about the consumer internet at its inception, making the jump from newspapers to blogs, and why she and Recode co-founder Walt Mossberg sold the company to Vox Media. But she also critiqued how journalists at Vox and everywhere need to change in the era of Trump and “post-truth” politics.Read More