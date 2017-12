Debates this year over a succession of health-care bills led media outlets from the coasts and Washington, DC, into “Trump country.” Here’s a snapshot from Kentucky, where I work: Politico went to Salyersville to scrutinize the complications of a Medicaid work requirement.

