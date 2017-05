Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/tale-of-troubled-fbi-informant-generates-buzz-for-dallas-morning-news/

The Dallas Morning News last week unveiled “My Aryan Princess,” a seven-part “seat-of-the-pants crime drama” about a troubled FBI informant who brought down a vicious gang of white supremacists while living among them. Carol Blevins helped put at least 13 members of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, some of whom she considered friends and even lovers, behind bars.