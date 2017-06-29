Talking Points Memo Doubled its Subscribers in a Year — Now it’s Trying to Find New Extras for Them

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/talking-points-memo-doubled-its-subscribers-in-a-year-now-its-trying-to-find-new-extras-for-them/

Josh Marshall, the founder of the liberal political news site Talking Points Memo (which turns 17 this year), isn’t shy about sharing numbers and publicly setting goals for the site. About a year ago, he told my colleague Ricardo Bilton that TPM had about 11,000 paying Prime subscribers, and that he hoped to be near 20,000 by the end of 2016. By the end of the year, TPM had 18,900 people paying $50 a year or $5 a month.