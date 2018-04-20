Tampa Bay Times CEO Says Dozens of Layoffs ‘Directly Related to the Tariffs’

Last month, Paul Tash, the chairman and CEO of the Tampa Bay Times, wrote that because of newspaper tariffs that were going to add $3 million more in expenses, layoffs were coming.

Last week, those layoffs began. They’ll total “approximately” 50 across the company, Ashley Gurbal Kritzer reported Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

Poynter owns the Times, and Tash is chairman of Poynter’s board of trustees.