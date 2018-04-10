tbt* Becomes a Weekly Publication in June

Starting June 7, tbt* will return to its roots as a weekly publication. The change allows tbt* to become the weekly go-to news and lifestyle guide for busy Millennials and Gen Xers in the Tampa Bay area.

“As industry trends evolve, we need to continually reimagine and inject new life into our publications,” said Joe DeLuca, vice president of the Tampa Bay Times and publisher of tbt*, which is owned by the Times.“tbt* has been an incredible success story for the Times over the past 14 years. We are excited about the changes we are making and have no doubt that it will continue to be an important part of our readers’ lives as a vibrant and informative weekly publication.”

The new tbt* will appear in newsstands on Thursdays and feature the edgy voice that has made it a household name. Short, punchy news articles will keep readers abreast of the most important news of the week. Entertainment and business news, along with cartoons, breathtaking photos and lifestyle features, such as Barfly, will remain staples of the publication.

When the redesigned tbt* debuts, readers will find expanded coverage of the LGBTQ community and a sharper focus on fitness, sports analysis and pop culture. tbt* also will produce a daily email that brings the day’s most important news and events into readers’ inboxes.

To meet reader demand, the Times will produce 10,000 additional copies of tbt* each week, putting out a total of 100,000 copies of the free newspaper. tbt* will continue to be available at more than 2,000 locations, including offices, businesses and restaurants throughout the bay area.