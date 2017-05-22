‘Tell Personal Stories To Help Explain The Big Issues In The News’ – Q&A with Mobile Journalist Wytse Vellinga

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/tell-personal-stories-to-help-explain-the-big-issues-in-the-news-qa-with-mobile-journalist-wytse-vellinga/

Mobile journalism allows reporters to shoot, edit and publish stories right from their phones, a workflow Wytse Vellinga has been honing in his role as a 24/7 mobile journalist at the Dutch regional broadcaster Omrop Fryslân.

He believes the future of journalism is mobile, and produces content for radio, television and online using only the iPhone in his pocket.