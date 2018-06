Since taking over as Press Secretary last summer, Sarah Sanders has faced difficult questions on a number of thorny issues: the Russia investigation, the administration’s handling of the Rob Porter scandal, the president’s truthfulness. She has proved more adept than her predecessor at dodging and obfuscating while avoiding the sort of open hostilities that characterized Sean Spicer’s time behind the lectern.

