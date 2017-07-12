Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/text-journalists-fear-and-resent-the-great-pivot-to-video/

In June, MTV News announced in June it was shifting resources from long-form journalism to video, shedding around a dozen staffers in the process. As the targeted were called into an office one by one, a familiar feeling came over the newsroom. “There was a general atmosphere of ambient dread because half your friends have been fired this month already,” recalled an ex-staffer, who wasn’t allowed by MTV to speak publicly about the company.