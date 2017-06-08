Textbook Aims to Teach Journalism and News Literacy to Kids and Teens — One Comic at a Time

Like & Share E&P:

In recent months, high school journalists have made national headlines for pursuing stories that resulted in a principal’s resignation and increased scrutiny of school administrations.

At the same time, young people everywhere struggle with news literacy. Research has shown that many students can’t distinguish real news from fake news, or mainstream news sources from fringe outlets.