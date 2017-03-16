The Ad Fraud Issue Could Be More Than Twice As Big As First Thought — Advertisers Stand To Lose $16.4 Billion To It This Year
The global online ad fraud problem could be costing advertisers more than twice as much as first estimated, according to new research released on Tuesday.
A study commissioned by WPP ad agencies The&Partnership and conducted by ad verification company Adloox estimates advertisers could be wasting $16.4 billion to fraudulent traffic and clicks manufactured by bots in 2017.Read More