Facebook ostensibly announced a major change to its News Feed algorithm via a push notification from the New York Times. A notification heard ‘round the media world, with news that was intended less for it than for the 2 billion-plus humans that spend time on the social media platform.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-algo-pocalypse-journalism-in-the-digital-dystopia/