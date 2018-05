At an event for elite editors and media executives in Palo Alto last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dealt familiar bromides about how he sees his company’s “responsibility in news.” According to a widely circulated piece by The Atlantic’s Adrienne LaFrance, Zuckerberg said Facebook should be “making sure people can get trustworthy news” and “building common ground in society.”

