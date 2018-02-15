News Newsletter News 

The American Media Landscape is Being Reshaped by Billionaires

Alex Pareene | CJRFebruary 15, 2018

In November, Joe Ricketts, the billionaire founder of online brokerage firm TD Ameritrade, patriarch of the family that owns the Chicago Cubs, million-dollar Trump donor, and father of the governor of Nebraska, shuttered DNAinfo, the local news startup he founded, and Gothamist, the network of city blogs he’d purchased just a few months earlier, in a fit of pique, after editorial employees organized a union.

