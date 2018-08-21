The Art of Listening: Lessons in Analytics at Wall Street Journal
If the last decade of digital disruption was dominated by masters of the megaphone — loud, upstart media brands using platforms like Facebook to artfully amplify their message — I predict the next decade belongs to publishers who are experts at listening.
At the Wall Street Journal, building listening into our DNA has been paramount in building our membership business, specifically in the construction of our paywall and putting a greater focus on the customer.
