The Athletic, a subscription-based digital sports media company, raised $40 million in a series C funding round. With this investment, the company has raised a total of $70 million since its launch in 2016, and is valued at roughly $200 million, according to sources familiar with the deal.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-athletic-raises-40-million-in-new-funding-round/