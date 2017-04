Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-atlantic-is-now-telling-ad-blockers-to-whitelist-or-pay-up/

The Atlantic is toughening its stance toward ad blockers.

Starting April 10, the news and culture publisher will require people using ad-blocking software to pay $3.99 a month or $39.99 a year for an ad-free version or turn off their ad blockers and view an ad-supported version of the site.