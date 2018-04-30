News Newsletter News 

The Audience Engagement Industry Struggles with Measuring Success

Jacob L. Nelson | CJRApril 30, 2018

“Audience engagement” is the buzzword of contemporary newsrooms. It’s not always clear what audience engagement is, or how it benefits newsrooms, but a growing number of people are selling it. And many news organizations are buying.

Audience engagement has many interpretations, all stemming from one underlying belief: that journalists better serve their audience when explicitly focus on how their audiences interact with and respond to the news.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-audience-engagement-industry-struggles-with-measuring-success/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *