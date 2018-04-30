The Audience Engagement Industry Struggles with Measuring Success
“Audience engagement” is the buzzword of contemporary newsrooms. It’s not always clear what audience engagement is, or how it benefits newsrooms, but a growing number of people are selling it. And many news organizations are buying.
Audience engagement has many interpretations, all stemming from one underlying belief: that journalists better serve their audience when explicitly focus on how their audiences interact with and respond to the news.
