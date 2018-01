For almost a decade, The Awl implored the world to “Be Less Stupid.” There was a “great big internet” out there, the editors cautioned. And by writing intelligently about offbeat topics — from a locket meant to hold “mad money” to a deeply unsatisfying West Elm couch called “the Peggy” — The Awl and its sister sites did their best to live up to the motto.

