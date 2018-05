The most visible battle over the future of local news is taking place in Denver. Reporters for The Denver Post are in open rebellion against the paper’s hedge fund owner. On Monday, 55 of the paper’s roughly 70 staffers signed an open letter decrying “unconscionable censorship” by Digital First Media, which is controlled by the New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-battle-for-the-denver-post/