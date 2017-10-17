The Beat Reporter Behind BuzzFeed’s Blockbuster Alt-Right Investigation

Joseph Bernstein’s deep investigation of the inner workings of the alt-right, published October 5, was a groundbreaking look at how former Breitbart figurehead Milo Yiannopoulos, with the help of Steve Bannon, imported white nationalist and neo-Nazi ideas into mainstream political discourse. Relying primarily on a trove of emails he acquired from an undisclosed source, Bernstein, a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News, reconstructed the behind-the-scenes process by which Yiannopoulos solicited editorial advice from radical right-wing ideologues like Curtis Yarvin, who goes by Mencius Moldbug, and Andrew “Weev” Auernheimer, an infamous hacker associated with The Daily Stormer.

