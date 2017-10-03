The Blurring Line Between Editorial and Native Ads at the New York Times

Native advertising, which Forbes defines as “ads…designed to fit so closely with a publication’s content that they appear to be part of a publication,” is often described as a tool news organizations need to maintain a steady revenue stream. While the practice is lucrative, it also jeopardizes the editorial independence of newsrooms as journalists become aware of what advertisers want them to discuss.

