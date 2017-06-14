The Bureau Local Held a Hack Day in Five Cities to Investigate Voter Power Ahead of the UK Election
The Bureau of Investigative Journalism launched its Bureau Local team just under three months ago, with the aim of developing a collaborative network of people interested in pursuing local accountability reporting through data and investigative techniques.
When the snap election was announced, director Megan Lucero had just finished assembling a team and launching the website, so the bureau was given the perfect opportunity to test its mission.Read More