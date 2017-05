Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-case-for-events-as-part-of-a-publishers-strategy/

When we compiled our State of the Media Report 2017, we didn’t include ‘events’ as an option in our question about biggest growth opportunities for publishers. Given that we at TheMediaBriefing have a portfolio of events stretching back many years and see first-hand the increasing demand for the same at other publishers, that was probably a mistake.