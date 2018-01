The Chicago Sun-Times announced on Monday that it will no longer be publishing anything by film critic and columnist Richard Roeper until it completes an investigation his Twitter followers. Roeper was named in a New York Times investigation into the buying and selling of fake Twitter followers as a media personality with a significant number of fake followers.

