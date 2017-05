Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-christian-science-monitors-new-paid-daily-product-is-aiming-for-10000-subscribers-in-a-year/

“If the Monitor were to vanish, what would the world lose, really?”

That’s the first line of a column will appear in next week’s print issue of The Christian Science Monitor Weekly, the 109-year-old print magazine.